Hungarian Lawmakers Vote to Lift State of Emergency Stripping Orban of Special Powers

The Hungarian parliament voted to lift the coronavirus state of emergency which was declared in late March, thereby stripping Prime Minister Viktor Orban of emergency powers, media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Hungarian parliament voted to lift the coronavirus state of emergency which was declared in late March, thereby stripping Prime Minister Viktor Orban of emergency powers, media reported Tuesday.

The motion was passed with 192 votes in favor and no votes against, Daily news Hungary reported.

Justice Minister Judit Varga had stated earlier that the state of emergency will be lifted June 20, according to the outlet.

The parliament also passed a law allowing the declaration of a state of public health emergency that will be instituted outside of the executive power's prerogative.

The emergency powers bill, passed on March 30, was met with criticism from the local opposition, human rights groups, and the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reminded EU member states that urgent national measures taken to combat the spread of coronavirus should not violate fundamental rights and freedoms.

Hungary's Health Ministry on Tuesday announced just one new coronavirus infection taking the total to 4,077 cases with 565 deaths.