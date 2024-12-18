Hungarian Lego Artist Wows With His Very Grand Designs
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) To build his giant Lego structures which usually take hundreds of thousands of bricks, Hungarian artist Balazs Doczy first must solve major "engineering challenges".
"Every structure has an Achilles' heel. Once it is solved, the rest of the work is easy," the 48-year-old told AFP.
He needed 90 helpers for one of his most recent works -- a life-sized Lego tram made up of a staggering 1.8 million pieces.
Together they put in around 6,800 hours to assemble Doczy's most ambitious project that is now on display in a bustling square in central Budapest.
The 11-metre-long (36 feet) Lego tram -- commissioned by Budapest's transport companies and its tourist office to "public transport and creativity" -- has attracted droves.
"We've never seen anything like this before," said Malaysian tourist Lucas Chang, 32, while dance coach Barbara Rajnai said children in her son's and daughter's kindergarten told them to check it out.
A professional Lego artist for more than 10 years, Doczy works more like an architect than a builder, relying on specialist software to draw up plans and only assembling bricks when he needs to test out a particular design.
"Initially, I do preliminary sketches much like a painter, stacking bricks on each other in a digital environment," he said.
"I set up the scale, identifying recognisable elements and proportioning the other parts relative to that."
For his intricate dioramas, such as his model of the Heroes' Square in Budapest, every piece has to imitate a specific detail.
In "megastructures" such as the tram, imperfections even as small as a tenth of a millimetre could stack up, leading to instability, he said.
"I always compare it to quantum mechanics and gravity: in a smaller scope matter behaves differently than on a grander scale," he said.
Thus blocks are glued together, an internal frame is added for extra support, and experts are consulted to ensure structural integrity.
Doczy also added some baseplates on its sides to allow people to place their own Lego bricks, which "has always appealed to me, because it allows anyone to express their creativity and transform the sculpture into a community piece".
Doczy was fascinated with Lego at an early age, assembling bricks with his older brother, though Western products were in short supply in then-communist Hungary.
"We begged the neighbour's kids to bring their sets too, so we could build bigger structures. We had ambitions even back then," Doczy recalled.
His childhood passion was reignited years later when his nephew became captivated by the colourful blocks.
When he looked at his brother, "our eyes lit up and we realised we should start building again," Doczy said.
Moving back to Hungary from Indonesia -- where he had been teaching diving -- he and his brother set up a business called "Brick Workshop" in 2013 to create Lego designs and organise activities for children and adults.
In 2014, Doczy's Lego model of Budapest's iconic St. Stephen Basilica was featured at a Guinness World Record attempt, when volunteers constructed the world's highest Lego tower at the time in front of the basilica.
Three years later, he was officially recognised as a "Lego certified professional" (LCP) by the Danish company.
The coveted title -- currently held by around two dozen creators -- is awarded to talents who "create stunning, innovative designs that help push the boundaries of creativity and engineering," a Lego spokesperson told AFP.
The perks are being able to regularly consult with other LCPs and access Lego's sculpting software that allows Doczy to order "from the 14,000 different pieces in production", he said.
But for some projects, he has to scour the thriving second-hand market to search for pieces. Luckily for him, even bricks from the 1970s can be found there.
"As a diver, I've never seen Lego bricks pulled out of the sea," said Doczy, who divides his time between Budapest and the Spanish island of Mallorca. "They are just too valuable to be thrown away."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From World
-
Canada Conservative likely to unseat Trudeau has Trump-like tendencies6 minutes ago
-
Sudan's doctors bear brunt of war as healthcare falls apart6 minutes ago
-
Cuba's 'invisible' tragedy: US-bound migrants who disappear in the Caribbean7 minutes ago
-
Hungarian Lego artist wows with his very grand designs7 minutes ago
-
No security, safety risk from reported drone sightings: US agencies7 minutes ago
-
Giannis stars as Bucks beat Thunder to win NBA Cup7 minutes ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, 14 dead16 minutes ago
-
'Everybody wants to be my friend': Trump feels the love17 minutes ago
-
UNGA adopts Pak text reaffirming peoples' self-determination right; 'powerful' signal to occupied: ..17 minutes ago
-
Morocco's women rug weavers battle to save age-old craft17 minutes ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports17 minutes ago
-
Storms halt Australia's unlikely tilt at victory over India27 minutes ago