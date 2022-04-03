Hungarian National Election Office Records 13 Incidents at Parliamentary Elections

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) The National Election Office of Hungary (NVI) has recorded 13 extraordinary events in the first seven hours of voting in the parliamentary elections in Hungary on Sunday.

The NVI reported that 13 incidents have occurred at polling stations across the country so far, yet neither of them disrupted the voting proceedings.

Smoke was noticed at the polling station in the town of Bussu, causing a temporary closure of the site. Other events include equipment malfunction, hospitalization of voters and electoral commission members who felt unwell, and minor violations of public order.

Hungary has a mixed electoral system, in which 106 lawmakers are chosen in first-past-the-post races in single-member Constituencies, while 93 lawmakers will be elected in a nationwide vote for parties that pass the 5% threshold.

According to the NVI, almost 7.7 million Hungarians were registered to vote, with over 52% having already cast their ballots.

"As of 15:00 (13:00 GMT), the turnout amounted to 4,058,746 people (52.75%)," the NVI reported.

Hungarians are electing the country's parliament, deciding whether the ruling right-wing Fidesz party will maintain its dominance or give way to the opposition, headed by Peter Marki-Zay.

The last parliamentary elections were held in Hungary in April 2018. Following them, the newly elected Hungarian parliament re-elected Viktor Orban as prime minister for his fourth term.