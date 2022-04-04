UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Opposition Leader Peter Marki-Zay Accepts Defeat In Parliamentary Vote

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Hungarian Opposition Leader Peter Marki-Zay Accepts Defeat in Parliamentary Vote

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The leader of Hungary's opposition coalition, Peter Marki-Zay, has admitted his defeat in the parliamentary elections, saying that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz party won.

"The truth is that Fidesz won this election... I ask everyone to calm down, go home, love each other and get enough sleep. It's a good decision in this situation. The most important thing is that we are pure in soul, we are now standing not only before the Hungarian nation, but, more importantly, before God. We know that we have done everything for the past year, and for all four years, thank you again to everyone!" Marki-Zay told his supporters after the voting ended, as broadcast on social media.

Earlier, Orban announced the victory of his party in the Sunday parliamentary elections.

After processing over 80 percent of the votes, the Hungarian National Election Office (NVI) said that the alliance between the ruling national-conservative Hungarian Civic Alliance (Fidesz) party and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) was ahead with nearly 68 percent, while the opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay had 28 percent of the votes.

