Hungarian Parliament Adopts Resolution Calling for Peace in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) The Hungarian parliament on Friday adopted a resolution calling on the global community to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, according to voting results.

In total, 130 lawmakers supported the resolution, 24 voted against and 45 more did not vote.

"We express our commitment to peace. We expect everything from all members of the international community that they will act in the name of the earliest possible peace as soon as possible and will avoid those steps that are associated with the expansion of the war," the resolution read.