Hungarian Parliament Approves Extension of Life of 4 Units of Paks NPP

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The Hungarian parliament approved a bill to extend the life of the four operating power units of the Paks nuclear power plant.

In late August, the Hungarian Atomic Energy Administration issued a general license for the construction of the fifth and sixth units of the Paks nuclear power plant, the reactor building of the fifth power unit, and six permits for the construction of a "nuclear island." In the summer, the Hungarian government also expressed its intention to extend the life of the existing power units of the Paks nuclear power plant and submitted a corresponding application for consideration to the parliament.

According to a report published on the website of the Hungarian parliament, 170 lawmakers supported the bill, eight were against and one abstained.

The decree will come into force from the date of its publication and is currently expected to be signed by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Laszlo Kover.

Life extension of operating NPP power units is a worldwide practice. Preservation of the existing fleet of reactor plants makes it possible to use the available time resource to prepare for the construction and commissioning of new facilities.

The four units of the 500-megawatt Paks NPP were built between 1982 and 1987, and the 30-year operating lifespan was extended by 20 years between 2012 and 2017, so they would have to be shut down between 2032 and 2037.