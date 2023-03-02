UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Parliament Postpones Voting On Finland's, Sweden's NATO Accession For 2 Weeks

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 11:48 PM

The Hungarian parliament on Thursday postponed the voting on ratification of Finland and Sweden's NATO accession agreements, which was initially scheduled for March 6-9, to the week starting on March 20

Earlier in the week, the parliament's foreign affairs committee began preliminary discussions on the matter.

According to the current schedule, a session of the committee on legislation will take place from March 6-9, with the voting on ratification of the agreements postponed to the next working week, which starts on March 20. March 15 is a national holiday in Hungary, with the parliament going to recess for a week from March 13-19.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in May 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine. By the end of 2022, their applications were ratified by 28 out of 30 NATO member states, with the exception of Hungary and Turkey.

