Hungarian Parliament Re-Elects Orban as Prime Minister for Fifth Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The Hungarian parliament has re-elected Viktor Orban as the country's prime minister on Monday.

A total of 133 lawmakers voted for Orban at a parliamentary meeting, and 27 voted against, as broadcast by the M1 tv channel.

Orban will head the Hungarian government for the fifth time in his career.