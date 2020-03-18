UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungarian Parliament Speaker Plans To Visit Russia To Boost Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Hungarian Parliament Speaker Plans to Visit Russia to Boost Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover plans to visit Moscow as part of efforts to enhance the countries' interparliamentary dialogue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover plans to visit Moscow as part of efforts to enhance the countries' interparliamentary dialogue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

"First of all, I want to inform you that the speaker of our parliament, Mr. Laszlo Kover, is preparing, with pleasure, for a visit to Moscow. We also consider the dialogue between the parliaments of the countries to be very important," Szijjarto said at a meeting with First Deputy Chair of Russia's upper house of parliament Nikolai Fedorov.

According to the foreign minister, Hungary is ready to sign a cooperation agreement between the Hungarian National Assembly and the Russian lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

"And we will also be happy to take part in Eurasian parliamentary cooperation," he added.

Later on Wednesday Szijjarto is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

National Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Hungary All Agreement

Recent Stories

WhatsApp launches Coronavirus Information Hub to s ..

1 minute ago

Realme 5i the best choice of Pakistani youth

5 minutes ago

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan for incre ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Auqaf for convincing people to offer pra ..

1 minute ago

French Open date change over virus rocks tennis

1 minute ago

UAE banks&#039; assets hit AED3.095 trillion in Fe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.