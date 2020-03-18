Hungarian Parliament Speaker Plans to Visit Russia to Boost Dialogue - Foreign Minister

Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover plans to visit Moscow as part of efforts to enhance the countries' interparliamentary dialogue, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday

"First of all, I want to inform you that the speaker of our parliament, Mr. Laszlo Kover, is preparing, with pleasure, for a visit to Moscow. We also consider the dialogue between the parliaments of the countries to be very important," Szijjarto said at a meeting with First Deputy Chair of Russia's upper house of parliament Nikolai Fedorov.

According to the foreign minister, Hungary is ready to sign a cooperation agreement between the Hungarian National Assembly and the Russian lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

"And we will also be happy to take part in Eurasian parliamentary cooperation," he added.

Later on Wednesday Szijjarto is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.