Hungarian Parliament To Decide On Sweden's NATO Application In March - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Sweden's NATO accession protocol will be considered by the Hungarian parliament no earlier than March 7, Swedish broadcaster SVT reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the report, Hungary has no objections to the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 following Quran-burning incidents in Europe, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Last week, Turkey discussed with other NATO members the possibility of approving Finland's application separately. The talks with Sweden also resumed.

