UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Parliament To Vote On Admission Of Sweden, Finland To NATO From March 6-9

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Hungarian Parliament to Vote on Admission of Sweden, Finland to NATO From March 6-9

The Hungarian parliament will vote on the ratification of the membership of Finland and Sweden to NATO from March 6-9, the parliament said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Hungarian parliament will vote on the ratification of the membership of Finland and Sweden to NATO from March 6-9, the parliament said on Wednesday.

According to the parliament's agenda, the vote on the draft bill on the ratification of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden to NATO will be a closed one and take place on March 6-9. A preliminary discussion of the issue is scheduled for March 1.

Related Topics

NATO Parliament Vote Sweden Finland March From

Recent Stories

US Could Default on Debt by Early June if Debt Cei ..

US Could Default on Debt by Early June if Debt Ceiling Not Raised - Think Tank

10 minutes ago
 Belarus Suggests Amending West-Sponsored UNGA Reso ..

Belarus Suggests Amending West-Sponsored UNGA Resolution on Ukraine - Source to ..

10 minutes ago
 STP to organize "Mother Land Day" public meeting o ..

STP to organize "Mother Land Day" public meeting on Feb 24 in Hyderabad

10 minutes ago
 Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal ..

Imran can boast on nothing but 'Toshakhana scandal': Mohsin Ranjha

30 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict M ..

Elon Musk Says Nobody 'Pushing' Ukraine Conflict More Than US Diplomat Victoria ..

28 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy Wi ..

Biden Admin. Makes Bigger Push for Green Energy With First Offshore Wind-Lease S ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.