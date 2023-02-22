Hungarian Parliament to Vote on Admission of Sweden, Finland to NATO From March 6-9

The Hungarian parliament will vote on the ratification of the membership of Finland and Sweden to NATO from March 6-9, the parliament said on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The Hungarian parliament will vote on the ratification of the membership of Finland and Sweden to NATO from March 6-9, the parliament said on Wednesday.

According to the parliament's agenda, the vote on the draft bill on the ratification of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden to NATO will be a closed one and take place on March 6-9. A preliminary discussion of the issue is scheduled for March 1.