Hungarian Parliament To Vote On Finland, Sweden's NATO Accession On March 31 - Reports

Published March 17, 2023

The final vote in the Hungarian parliament on the ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO is scheduled for March 31, Hungarian broadcaster ATV reported on Friday, citing a source from the faction of the ruling Fidesz party

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May 2022, several months after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

Their accession protocols have already been ratified by all NATO members except Hungary and Turkey.

The accession process came to a standstill in January 2023 following Quran-burning incidents in Europe, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying that Sweden should not count on Ankara's support for its NATO bid. Later, Turkey discussed with other NATO members the possibility of approving Finland's application separately. The talks with Sweden also resumed.

