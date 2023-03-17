UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Parliament To Vote On Finland's Accession To NATO On March 27, On Sweden Later

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The Hungarian Parliament will vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27, Sweden's membership will be decided later, said the head of the ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said on Friday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) The Hungarian Parliament will vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27, Sweden's membership will be decided later, said the head of the ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said on Friday.

"On behalf of the Fidesz faction, I announce that we have decided to support Finland's accession to NATO. The parliamentary vote on this issue will be postponed to March 27, and we will unanimously vote in favor. The parliamentary group will decide on Sweden later," Kocsis said on Facebook (the social network is banned in Russia for extremism).

Representatives of the Fidesz-Christian Democratic People's Party alliance, which has 133 seats in parliament out of 199, previously stated that they would support the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, the right-wing party Mi Hazank, which has 6 seats in parliament out of 199, opposed. The head of Hungary's parliamentary delegation in Sweden, Csaba Hende, told reporters that all but one of the parties in the Hungarian National Assembly supported the country's entry into NATO.

More Stories From World

