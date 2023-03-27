UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Parliament Votes For Ratification Of Finland's Accession To NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 09:32 PM

Hungarian Parliament Votes for Ratification of Finland's Accession to NATO

The Hungarian Parliament voted on Monday for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The Hungarian Parliament voted on Monday for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO.

On March 17, the head of the ruling faction Fidesz, Mate Kocsis, said that the Hungarian Parliament will vote on Finland's membership in NATO on March 27 and a parliamentary group will decide on Sweden later.

The admission of Finland to NATO was supported by 117 deputies, 40 opposed, and another 18 abstained, according to the parliament's website.

