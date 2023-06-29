Open Menu

Hungarian Parliament Will Not Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid Before Fall - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Hungarian Parliament Will Not Ratify Sweden's NATO Bid Before Fall - Reports

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The Hungarian parliament will not vote on ratifying Sweden's application to join NATO during the last week of the spring session, Hungarian news outlet Hvg reported on Wednesday, citing people in the know.

The Hungarian parliament is expected to complete its work before the summer vacation with a three-day extraordinary session, the report said. However, the ratification of Sweden's application is still not on the agenda, which means that the voting will definitely be postponed until the fall, a source told Hvg.

There is no information on the agenda of the extraordinary session, which is scheduled to start on July 4, on the parliament's website. 

Agnes Vadai, a member of the opposition Democratic Coalition, said on social media earlier in June that there would be no vote to ratify Sweden's application next week.     

On March 27, the Hungarian parliament voted for the ratification of Finland's accession to NATO.

Back then, Mate Kocsis, leader of Hungary's Fidesz ruling party, said that the decision on Sweden would be made later. Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs later explained the delay by alleging that Sweden constantly undermines its relations with Hungary and demonstrates "moral superiority."  

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in February that more parliamentary group talks were needed before the lawmakers voted on ratification, because some of them believed that Finland and Sweden were spreading "lies" about Hungary.

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Social Media Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary February March April May June July Moral From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

3 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

5 hours ago
 Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wa ..

Poland Strengthening Border With Belarus Due to Wagner PMC Presence- Deputy Prim ..

5 hours ago
 US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development ..

US Has No Interest in Holding China's Development Back - Blinken

5 hours ago
 Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view o ..

Control room set up in DC Office Khuzdar in view of monsoon rain

5 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo urges to include needy, poor ..

5 hours ago
 Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for touris ..

Eid Tourists Complaint cell established for tourists coming to Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower ..

Traffic Police announced traffic plan in Dir Lower

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses up ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif stresses upon special care for flood hit ..

5 hours ago
 47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

47 commercial vehicles impounded for overcharging

5 hours ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directs commissioners to mai ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World