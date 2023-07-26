(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hungary's parliament would veto Ukraine's accession to NATO because the move could lead to another world war, the leader of Hungary's far-right Our Homeland Movement party, Laszlo Toroczkai, told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

He said the "military psychosis and anti-Russian sentiment" evident at the recent NATO summit in Vilnius were "both astonishing and frightening."

"Unfortunately, there is such an atmosphere in all European institutions, not only in the European Union, but even in the Council of Europe, of which I am a member. I felt that these crazy politicians could even push the world into a third world war, while they are already destroying the European economy with their sanctions policy. Some of them would immediately admit Ukraine into NATO, but that would be crazy, it would lead to a world war that would destroy the whole world. This should be prevented, but I am sure that Ukraine's entry into NATO would be vetoed by the Hungarian parliament," Toroczkai said.

On July 11, the first day of the NATO summit in Vilnius, alliance leaders approved a three-year assistance package for Ukraine.

It includes a multi-year assistance plan to achieve compatibility with the alliance, the creation of the NATO-Ukraine Council and the elimination of the Membership Action Plan condition, a move that reduces the accession process from two stages to one. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine would become a NATO member when the allies decide the conditions have been met.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada amended two laws in December 2014, abandoning the country's non-aligned status. In February 2019, Ukraine's parliament passed constitutional amendments that solidified the country's course toward the EU and NATO. Ukraine became the sixth country to receive NATO's extended partner status. In late September 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would apply for NATO membership under an accelerated procedure.

In the Hungarian parliamentary elections in April 2022, the Our Homeland Movement won six seats in the National Assembly out of 199.