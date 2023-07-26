Hungarian Party Our Homeland Movement Wants to Hold Referendum on EU Membership - Head

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Hungarian far-right political party Our Homeland Movement wants to hold a referendum on issue of Hungary's membership in EU until 2030, the leader of the party Laszlo Toroczkai told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"We want a strong and independent Hungary in the long run. That is why we support measures to support the family, the development of the Hungarian army and we want the Hungarian economy to be based on national values, and not as it is now. Unfortunately, the Hungarian governments over the past 30 years have created such a situation that we will not be able to leave the EU tomorrow, because the Hungarian economy, which is the economy most affected by foreign global capital in our region, would collapse.

But Hungary needs to be prepared for life outside the EU, and we wanted to hold a referendum on EU membership by 2030," Toroczkai said.

The party would also like Hungary to become a neutral country that is not part of any military blocs like Austria, the party leader said.

"NATO has turned into an expanding military organization serving US interests, which has nothing to do with the original defense goals that were formulated when it was created," Toroczkai concluded.