Hungarian Premier Warns Of Danger Of World War III

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Hungarian premier warns of danger of World War III

The prime minister of Hungary warned Wednesday of the danger of a third world war and urged a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible

Serbia , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The prime minister of Hungary warned Wednesday of the danger of a third world war and urged a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.

Viktor Orban called for an agreement with Russia on a new security architecture to provide security, and sovereignty for Ukraine but not NATO membership.

"We are living in a very dangerous moment. So the third world war could be knocking on our door," Orban told former Fox news anchor Tucker Carlson. "We have to be very, very careful," Orhan said his message to America as well as to NATO summits is to be careful.

"If any Western country would send boots on the ground, that would mean a direct war between the West and Russia. And we are in a third world war, immediately. So, it's a very dangerous moment now," he said.

He claimed the only way to end the war in Ukraine would be to have former US President Donald Trump re-elected. ''Trump is the man who can save the Western world,'' said Orban.

The Orban government claimed it would prevent the European Union's sanctions against Russia while maintaining close relations with Moscow since Russia started the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

