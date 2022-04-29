UrduPoint.com

Hungarian President Asks Orban To Form New Gov't

Published April 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Hungarian President Janos Ader said on Friday that he asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form a new government, adding that he will propose his re-election as prime minister to the parliament on Monday.

"For the third time I asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form a new government, and he accepted this proposal. On Monday, I will repeat this at the inaugural meeting of the parliament and propose to elect Viktor Orban as prime minister," Ader told reporters, as broadcast by the M1 tv channel.

More Stories From World

