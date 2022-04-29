(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Hungarian President Janos Ader said on Friday that he asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form a new government, adding that he will propose his re-election as prime minister to the parliament on Monday.

"For the third time I asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form a new government, and he accepted this proposal. On Monday, I will repeat this at the inaugural meeting of the parliament and propose to elect Viktor Orban as prime minister," Ader told reporters, as broadcast by the M1 tv channel.