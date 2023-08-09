Open Menu

Hungarian President Novak Signs Agrément For New Ukrainian Ambassador - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 09, 2023 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Hungarian President Katalin Novak on Tuesday signed an agrément for new Ukrainian ambassador Fedir Shandor, who is a professor at Uzhhorod National University and serves in the Transcarpathian territorial defense brigade, Strana.ua portal reported on Telegram citing sources in the Ukrainian government.

In July 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Ukrainian ambassador to Hungary. Currently, there is no Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest, with a chargé d'affaires working instead.

According to the report, the signing of the agrement by the Hungarian side means that Shandor's candidacy from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has been accepted.

