Hungarian President Says Hopes For Peace In Ukraine In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Hungarian President Katalin Novak expressed the hope that peace will be achieved in Ukraine next year upon finishing her visit to Kiev on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Hungarian President Katalin Novak expressed the hope that peace will be achieved in Ukraine next year upon finishing her visit to Kiev on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Novak confirmed reports that she was in the Ukrainian capital, making her the highest-ranking Hungarian politician to visit the country since the start of Russia's special military operation in February.

"2022 was a year of war, let 2023 be the year of peace! This is also what I spoke about in Kiev today, where I arrived at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, along with the Polish, Belgian and Lithuanian Prime Ministers," Novak said on social media.

Since February 24, Hungary has been opposing arms deliveries to Kiev, training of Ukrainian soldiers in the European Union and bans on Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe. Instead, Budapest chose to provide far-reaching humanitarian assistance to the conflict-torn country.

