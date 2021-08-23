UrduPoint.com

Hungarian President Says Suppression Of Minority Languages Contradicts Democracy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Hungarian President Janos Ader said on Monday while on a visit to Kiev that policies reducing the rights of language minorities contradict the ideals of democracy.

"Hungarians, who became a minority in other countries, suffered for several centuries because they were deprived of their schools, houses. All measures were taken so that they could not learn their own language. If the use of their own language is limited in the state life, if those who use their language face threat of paying fines, this contradicts the ideals of democracy," Ader said during the Crimean Platform summit in Kiev.

Ukraine and Hungary have been witnessing tensions in their bilateral relations since 2020 when Kiev adopted the new school education law, which significantly reduces opportunities for national minorities to study in their own language.

In addition, another law, which provides the exclusive use of Ukrainian language almost in all spheres of life, entered into force in July.

The Crimean Platform summit takes place in Kiev on Monday at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The event is aimed at gaining support from the international community to return the Crimean peninsula, which reunited with Russia in 2014, to Ukraine.

Russia repeatedly criticized the idea of convening the summit. Earlier in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov labeled the Crimean Platform as "another cover" for the nurturing of "neo-Nazi, racist sentiments of the incumbent Ukrainian government."

