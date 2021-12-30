Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Plans to Meet With Putin in Early February - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early February, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet with President Vladimir Putin in early February, preparations are underway," Szijjarto said on Facebook.

He also noted that 2021 was the most successful year ever for Hungarian-Russian cooperation and that the Hungarian side expected to discuss, in particular, the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant, cooperation in the field of space technologies, the role of the Zahony region in railway traffic East - West, export of new Hungarian food products to the Russian market.