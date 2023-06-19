MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Sunday slammed the European Union's newly-adopted quotas for the equitable resettlement of migrants from the middle East and across the Mediterranean Sea in EU member states.

"Brussels is calling for mandatory migrant quotas once again. The Soros-empire strikes back," Orban tweeted.

In early June, the European Commission adopted a new action plan on combating illegal sea migration, under which it would speed up the redistribution of irregular migrants across all of the EU to ease the burden of frontline member states. Not all EU member states are ready to accept migrants under quotas, however.

Europe has been experiencing a major migrant crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of refugees from Middle Eastern and North African countries. Migrants have been trying to reach EU states using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkans.