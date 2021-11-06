Hungarian Prime Minister Renews Call for EU to Pay for Border Fence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The European Union should partially cover Hungary's costs of building a fence from migrants along its border, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

According to Orban, while Hungary was heavily criticized in 2015 for its methods of dealing with the influx of migrants, since then many European states have followed the country's example and built fences along their borders.

The prime minister added that the flow of migrants to Europe was again significantly increasing, and the Hungarians were protecting not only their own border, but also the external borders of Europe.

This state of affairs makes it fair to require the EU to cover at least some of the cost of building the border fence, Orban suggested.

After the migration crisis that erupted in Europe in 2015, the Hungarian authorities began to pursue a tough policy against migrants and refugees who cross the country's borders. For this, Budapest was sharply criticized by the humanitarian agencies of the United Nations and the European Union. In particular, in Brussels, the Hungarian authorities are criticized, first of all, for refusing to comply with the EU decisions on refugees reception.