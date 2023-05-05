UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Prime Minister Says Farmers Will Not Receive Compensation Promised By EU

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday expressed his belief that farmers would not receive 100 million Euros ($110 million) in financial support offered by the European Commission amid the influx of Ukrainian grain, as Brussels constantly promises money but does not give it.

As part of a deal reached with Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia on April 28, the European Commission proposed a second package of financial support amounting to 100 million euros of compensation for farmers in the countries bordering Ukraine.

"Brussels has pledged to allocate 100 million euros to support farmers. Of course, we do not believe that, because they usually do not tell the truth, when it comes to money. At first, they promise it, but then they do not give it. I think we will not see this money at all. This is how Brussels works," Orban told Hungarian radio station Kossuth.

The situation with Ukraine's agricultural products in Central Europe shows that it is necessary to "always rely on yourself" when protecting national interests instead of waiting for help from the outside, including from Brussels, Orban added.

In April, Poland and Hungary banned imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain. Slovakia and Bulgaria followed suit. The prime ministers of the four countries and Romania also urged the European Commission to introduce measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased imports of Ukrainian grain.

Later that month, the European Commission presented proposals to resolve the situation, in response to which the countries agreed to lift national restrictions on Ukrainian imports. The proposals included a package of financial aid worth 100 million euros in addition to 56.3 million euros already allocated in March. The European Commission also pledged to take preventive measures concerning trade rules applied to certain crops and other products, such as rapeseed, sunflowers, corn and wheat. In addition, the EU authorities started to monitor the situation in order to identify other "sensitive products."

