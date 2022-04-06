Hungarian Prime Minister Says Paks-II Project Clear of Russia Sanctions

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday that the construction of new reactors at the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), the Paks-II project, by Russian atomic agency Rosatom would not be affected by the new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU)

"So far, no element from the range of nuclear power issues has been included in any of the EU sanctions packages," Orban said at a press conference, adding that had it not been for political attacks on the project from inside and outside the country, the NPP would have been launched by 2023, and Hungary would have become more independent of Russian gas.

On Tuesday, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik that the construction of new reactors at the Paks NPP in Hungary will be adjusted given the latest sanctions. He noted that Russia expects that the new Hungarian government will retain its interest in the execution of a project. The ambassador recalled that the Hungarian leadership has repeatedly stated that without nuclear energy, which now ensures about 52% of the country's energy balance, it is simply impossible to ensure the stability of the economy and energy supply to private households, especially at prices that are among the lowest in Europe.

Paks, Hungary's only NPP, is located 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of Budapest and about 5 kilometers from the city of Paks. At present, built to Soviet design, Paks NPP operates four power units with VVER-440 reactors and generates about a half of the country's electricity.

In 2014, Russia and Hungary signed an inter-governmental agreement on the Paks II project to expand the plant by constructing two new VVER-1200 reactors, with Moscow granting about 10 billion euro ($10.9 billion) in loans to finance over 80% of the project. Preparation of the construction site began in 2019. The principal contractor is Rosatom's Engineering Division - JSC Atomproekt.