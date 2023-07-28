Open Menu

Hungarian Prime Minister Says Ukraine's Existence Maintained Only By Western Funding

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Hungarian Prime Minister Says Ukraine's Existence Maintained Only by Western Funding

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Ukraine's existence and the capabilities of its armed forces are being maintained solely by Western money, while its sovereignty has already been lost, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Ukraine's sovereignty is almost lost. Because a country that has no financial income, that cannot provide jobs for its citizens, let alone finance a war, is not sovereign," Orban told Hungary's Kossuth Radio.

He added that military actions "require three things ” money, money and money," and that the development of armaments has further increased these costs.

"As of now, only Western money is keeping Ukraine alive and the Ukrainian military capable," the prime minister said.

On July 14, Orban said that the conflict in Ukraine will end as soon as the United States wants it to, adding that Kiev has lost its sovereignty and has no military production capacity of its own. He noted that the world does not understand why Washington does not want to end the conflict.

