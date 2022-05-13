UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Prime Minister Unveils List Of Ministers Of His New Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022

Hungarian Prime Minister Unveils List of Ministers of His New Cabinet

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has unveiled the list of ministers of his future cabinet, Peter Szijjarto remained the foreign minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has unveiled the list of ministers of his future cabinet, Peter Szijjarto remained the foreign minister.

Orban published a list of ministers who will receive portfolios in the new, fifth Orban cabinet. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, Justice Minister Judit Varga also retained their posts.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovinczky replaced Tibor Benko as the country's defense minister.

