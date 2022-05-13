Hungarian Prime Minister Unveils List of Ministers of His New Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has unveiled the list of ministers of his future cabinet, Peter Szijjarto remained the foreign minister.

Orban published a list of ministers who will receive portfolios in the new, fifth Orban cabinet. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga, Justice Minister Judit Varga also retained their posts.

Kristof Szalay-Bobrovinczky replaced Tibor Benko as the country's defense minister.