Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban Declares Victory in Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared the victory of his Fidesz party and its allied Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) in the parliamentary elections.

"We won such a victory that it can be seen even from the moon. Well, at least from Brussels for sure! ... Dear friends, this victory will also remain unforgettable for the rest of our lives, because there were a lot of those that we needed to fight against: the 'left' at home, the 'international left' abroad, the Brussels bureaucrats, all the financial institutions of the Soros empire, the international media, and actually even the Ukrainian president," Orban told his supporters after the voting ended, as broadcast by the Hungarian M1 tv channel.

Hungary held parliamentary elections on Sunday. After processing over 50 percent of the votes, the Hungarian National Election Office (NVI) said that the alliance between the ruling national-conservative Hungarian Civic Alliance (Fidesz) party and the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) was ahead with 67 percent, while the opposition coalition led by Peter Marki-Zay had 29 percent of the votes.

After more than 77 percent of the votes were processed, the NVI said that the Fidesz-KDNP alliance had nearly 68 percent of the votes.