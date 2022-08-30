UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Regulator Issues Permits To Build Paks NPP Reactor, 'Nuclear Island' - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued a permit for the construction of the fifth reactor of the the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as the Paks-II project, and six permits for the construction of a "nuclear island," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"The State Atomic Energy Authority this morning issued a permit for the construction of the fifth reactor's building, as well as six permits required for the construction of the so-called 'nuclear island,' Szijjarto said, as broadcast on social media.

