Hungarian Regulator Issues Permits to Build Paks NPP Reactor, 'Nuclear Island' - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The Hungarian Atomic Energy Authority has issued a permit for the construction of the fifth reactor of the the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as the Paks-II project, and six permits for the construction of a "nuclear island," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"The State Atomic Energy Authority this morning issued a permit for the construction of the fifth reactor's building, as well as six permits required for the construction of the so-called 'nuclear island,' Szijjarto said, as broadcast on social media.