MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Hungarian ruling party Fidesz is leaving the Group of the European People's Party (EPP Group), a large center-right group at the European Parliament, the party leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, announced on Wednesday, citing the adoption of new rules that allow to suspend entire parties instead of individual lawmakers.

"Dear Mr. Chairman [Manfred Weber], I hereby inform you, that Fidesz MEPs resign their membership in the EPP Group ... The amendments to the rules of the EPP Group are clearly a hostile move against Fidesz and our voters," Orban said in a statement, posted on Twitter by Katalin Novak, the Hungarian minister for families and Fidesz vice president.