Hungary Able To Change Long-Term Contracts With Gazprom Without EU Approval - Szijjarto

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 06:57 PM

Hungary will be able to change long-term gas contracts with Gazprom, to which the Russian side agrees, without approval by the European Commission, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"This intervention in the market (gas price cap) will affect the pricing of our long-term contracts for the purchase of gas, and therefore it is important that the Russian side, based on the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister responsible for energy (Alexander Novak), is ready for new contract negotiations," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists.

Hungary will negotiate new contracts with Gazprom to "protect the security of gas supplies to Hungary" if the gas price cap is passed, he said.

"In this very bad proposal, we achieved little result: we have a free hand to change contracts, that is, we do not have to coordinate changes to our long-term contracts, necessary due to the adoption of a gas price cap, with the European Commission and do not have to report that we change," Szijjarto said.

