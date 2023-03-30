UrduPoint.com

Hungary Added To States Unfriendly To Russia Over Joining Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Hungary Added to States Unfriendly to Russia Over Joining Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungary is in the list of countries that are unfriendly to Russia due to joining sanctions against Moscow, but channels for dialogue remain open, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

Budapest demonstrates a pragmatic position, which it is not going to give up even under pressure from its allies in the EU and NATO, the diplomat said.

This stance is based on the desire to protect the interests of Hungary, which is experiencing the negative consequences of the Ukrainian crisis and the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Brussels and Washington.

"To some extent, Budapest succeeds in this, but the fact remains: Hungary has signed all the anti-Russian sanctions packages of Brussels and is forced to strictly comply with them. That is why it is classified as a country unfriendly to Russia, against which our retaliatory measures can be applied," Stanislavov said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Washington Brussels Budapest Hungary All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2023

53 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

58 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zay ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown ..

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

7 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.