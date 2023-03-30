Hungary Added to States Unfriendly to Russia Over Joining Sanctions - Russian Ambassador

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Hungary is in the list of countries that are unfriendly to Russia due to joining sanctions against Moscow, but channels for dialogue remain open, Russian Ambassador to Hungary Yevgeny Stanislavov told Sputnik.

Budapest demonstrates a pragmatic position, which it is not going to give up even under pressure from its allies in the EU and NATO, the diplomat said.

This stance is based on the desire to protect the interests of Hungary, which is experiencing the negative consequences of the Ukrainian crisis and the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Brussels and Washington.

"To some extent, Budapest succeeds in this, but the fact remains: Hungary has signed all the anti-Russian sanctions packages of Brussels and is forced to strictly comply with them. That is why it is classified as a country unfriendly to Russia, against which our retaliatory measures can be applied," Stanislavov said.