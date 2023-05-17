Hungary Agrees With France That Europe Needs Strategic Autonomy - President Katalin Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Hungary agrees with France that Europe needs strategic autonomy to make decisions in line with its own interests, Hungarian President Katalin Novak said.

"Great discussion with @EmmanuelMacron on the 4th #CouncilOfEuropeSummit @coe hosted by #Reykjavík.

We agreed that Europe needs strategic autonomy to be able to make decisions based on its own interests," Novak wrote on Twitter.

In April, Macron called for greater European independence in the defense industry, noting that European countries should not depend on others "in critical issues."