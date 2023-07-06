Open Menu

Hungary Always Abstained From Voting On Arming Ukraine, But Now Is Against - Minister

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Hungary Always Abstained From Voting on Arming Ukraine, But Now Is Against - Minister

Hungary has always abstained from voting on arms supplies to Ukraine, but as long as the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, is included by Kiev in the list of international war sponsors, it will vote against, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Hungary has always abstained from voting on arms supplies to Ukraine, but as long as the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, is included by Kiev in the list of international war sponsors, it will vote against, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We still demand from the Ukrainian authorities that they remove this characteristic from OTP, remove OTP from this list. And until this happens, we will not agree to payments to EU members for the supply of weapons to Ukraine," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is a co-chairman of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission.

He said Hungary believes the weapons supply prolongs the conflict.

"So we did not agree at all with the supply of weapons and do not supply arms. We have always constructively abstained when decisions were being made to allocate money from the European Peace Facility for arms supply to Ukraine. Because we believed that if others want, let them do it. But we will not even constructively abstain as long as the OTP bank is on this list," Szijjarto said.

He said Hungary "does not care what Moscow, Washington and Brussels think about it, as it is about the Hungarian national interests."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Vote Bank Brussels Kiev Hungary Money All From

Recent Stories

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration o ..

Joint sitting of Parliament condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

5 minutes ago
 Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard ..

Amin vows to address IT, Telecom issues, safeguard user rights

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's de ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Holy Quran's desecration, an attempt to beget ..

18 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop ..

Sri Lankan central bank expects inflation to drop to 7 pct in July

23 minutes ago
 Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

Babar Azam holds pre-departure media conference

45 minutes ago
 Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

Four die as heavy rain lashes Lahore

53 minutes ago
Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Isl ..

Almost 600 Unexploded Shells Found on Deserted Island in Okinawa Prefecture - Re ..

23 minutes ago
 Western world should take effective measures to pr ..

Western world should take effective measures to prevent Islamophobia: Ahsan Bakh ..

23 minutes ago
 Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance tow ..

Holy Quran: a living miracle, perfect guidance towards the right path

7 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives ..

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Japan&#039;s ambassador

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

Ajman&#039;s GDP grew 5.7% in 2022: ASC

1 hour ago
 UK, BioNTech sign deal on new cancer vaccine trial ..

UK, BioNTech sign deal on new cancer vaccine trials

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World