Hungary Always Abstained From Voting on Arming Ukraine, But Now Is Against - Minister

Hungary has always abstained from voting on arms supplies to Ukraine, but as long as the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, is included by Kiev in the list of international war sponsors, it will vote against, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Hungary has always abstained from voting on arms supplies to Ukraine, but as long as the largest Hungarian bank, OTP, is included by Kiev in the list of international war sponsors, it will vote against, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"We still demand from the Ukrainian authorities that they remove this characteristic from OTP, remove OTP from this list. And until this happens, we will not agree to payments to EU members for the supply of weapons to Ukraine," Szijjarto said at a press conference with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, who is a co-chairman of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission.

He said Hungary believes the weapons supply prolongs the conflict.

"So we did not agree at all with the supply of weapons and do not supply arms. We have always constructively abstained when decisions were being made to allocate money from the European Peace Facility for arms supply to Ukraine. Because we believed that if others want, let them do it. But we will not even constructively abstain as long as the OTP bank is on this list," Szijjarto said.

He said Hungary "does not care what Moscow, Washington and Brussels think about it, as it is about the Hungarian national interests."