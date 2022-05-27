UrduPoint.com

Hungary Announces Limits On Car Refueling From Friday To Fight 'Gas Tourism'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Hungarian filling stations will refuse service to clients whose cars are registered abroad starting Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff said, citing concerns over "gas tourism."

Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday that drivers would only be allowed to refuel their vehicles at subsidized prices if they had Hungarian license plates, according to the hirado.

hu news website.

Hungary said last year it would freeze diesel and gas prices through mid-February as the global fuel market continued to heat up and extended the freeze after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Gulyas said that protracted hostilities and energy crisis put a strain on the Hungarian economy and blamed Brussels' sanctions policy for allowing fuel prices to get out of hand.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Energy Crisis Vehicles Brussels Gas Market

Recent Stories

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to ..

Death toll from Iran tower block collapse rises to 19

32 minutes ago
 Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL pri ..

Govt announces Rs 30 per liter increase in POL prices

32 minutes ago
 Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Del ..

Russia May Establish Separate Grain Market for Deliveries to Countries in Need - ..

32 minutes ago
 DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violenc ..

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of backing militia violence

35 minutes ago
 Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of ..

Three Toronto Schools on Lockdown After Reports of Man With Rifle - Statement

35 minutes ago
 Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

Eleven babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.