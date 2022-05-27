Hungary Announces Limits on Car Refueling From Friday to Fight 'Gas Tourism'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Hungarian filling stations will refuse service to clients whose cars are registered abroad starting Friday, the prime minister's chief of staff said, citing concerns over "gas tourism."

Gergely Gulyas told reporters on Thursday that drivers would only be allowed to refuel their vehicles at subsidized prices if they had Hungarian license plates, according to the hirado.

hu news website.

Hungary said last year it would freeze diesel and gas prices through mid-February as the global fuel market continued to heat up and extended the freeze after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Gulyas said that protracted hostilities and energy crisis put a strain on the Hungarian economy and blamed Brussels' sanctions policy for allowing fuel prices to get out of hand.