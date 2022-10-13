(@FahadShabbir)

Budapest appreciates Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Budapest appreciates Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"We respect the efforts made by (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan.

A few weeks ago, I met with (Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu in New York and asked him to continue mediation efforts, because we ... want peace," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

Szijjarto added that Hungary hoped that Turkey would succeed in its mediation efforts.

The Russian Energy Week forum is taking place in Moscow from October 12-14. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.