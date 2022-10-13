UrduPoint.com

Hungary Appreciates Turkey's Efforts In Russia-Ukraine Peace Mediation - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Hungary Appreciates Turkey's Efforts in Russia-Ukraine Peace Mediation - Foreign Minister

Budapest appreciates Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Budapest appreciates Turkey's efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday.

"We respect the efforts made by (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan.

A few weeks ago, I met with (Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut) Cavusoglu in New York and asked him to continue mediation efforts, because we ... want peace," Szijjarto said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow.

Szijjarto added that Hungary hoped that Turkey would succeed in its mediation efforts.

The Russian Energy Week forum is taking place in Moscow from October 12-14. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Budapest New York Hungary Tayyip Erdogan October Media From

Recent Stories

DC lauds efforts of Islamic Relief for helping flo ..

DC lauds efforts of Islamic Relief for helping flood victims in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Air Raid Sirens Go Off for Fourth Consecutive Day ..

Air Raid Sirens Go Off for Fourth Consecutive Day Throughout Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Site of polling station changed

Site of polling station changed

2 minutes ago
 DUHS joinsTimes Higher Education World University ..

DUHS joinsTimes Higher Education World University Rankings

5 minutes ago
 Light rain likely at few places in KP, GB, AJK

Light rain likely at few places in KP, GB, AJK

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.