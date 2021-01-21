UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Approved AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Vaccines Against Coronavirus - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:12 PM

Hungary Approved AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Vaccines Against Coronavirus - Reports

The head of Hungarian prime minister's administration, Gergely Gulyas, announced on Thursday that Hungary approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and the AstraZeneca vaccine, Reuters reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The head of Hungarian prime minister's administration, Gergely Gulyas, announced on Thursday that Hungary approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and the AstraZeneca vaccine, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the Hungarian drug regulator had issued a recommendation to authorize Sputnik V use in the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Hungary

Recent Stories

Pound says Tokyo Olympics could be held without sp ..

22 seconds ago

Archer, Stokes to give England 'huge boost' agains ..

25 seconds ago

Djokovic says demands for Australian Open players ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 Incidence Rate in Finland Remains Stable ..

3 minutes ago

Realme will be one of the first smartphone brands ..

9 minutes ago

Former cricketers await start of Pakistan-South Af ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.