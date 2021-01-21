Hungary Approved AstraZeneca, Sputnik V Vaccines Against Coronavirus - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The head of Hungarian prime minister's administration, Gergely Gulyas, announced on Thursday that Hungary approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and the AstraZeneca vaccine, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the Hungarian drug regulator had issued a recommendation to authorize Sputnik V use in the country.