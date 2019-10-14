UrduPoint.com
Hungary Approves Engineering Design Of Paks II NPP - Rosatom

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Hungary Approves Engineering Design of Paks II NPP - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Hungary has approved the engineering design of Paks II nuclear power plant (NPP), which will be constructed in the country with the assistance of Russia's Rosatom, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

"In Hungary, the customer has approved, several days ahead of schedule, the engineering design of the future Paks II NPP.

The next step is receiving a license for construction," Likhachev said, as quoted by the official newspaper of the Russian nuclear industry, called Strana Rosatom.

Likhachev has previously qualified securing the approval of the engineering design as Rosatom's "top task of the year" regarding the NPP.

The Paks II NPP will be equipped with two new Russian-built VVER-1200 reactors, which will have net and gross capacities of 1,114MW and 1,200MW respectively.

