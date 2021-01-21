UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - RDIF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:27 PM

Hungary Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - RDIF

Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition of Hungary (OGYÉI)," RDIF said in a press release.

"Thus Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to authorize the use of Sputnik V. The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure," the press release read.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Hungary Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE approves Russia&#039;s Sputnik vacci ..

1 minute ago

Fire at world's biggest vaccine maker in India: lo ..

4 minutes ago

As pandemic worsens, Biden unveils ambitious Covid ..

4 minutes ago

Beijing reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad United appoints Rumman Raees as bowling ..

4 minutes ago

Man shot dead by Faisalabad police for not stoppin ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.