MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Hungary became the first country in the European Union to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the Sputnik V vaccine has been approved by the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition of Hungary (OGYÉI)," RDIF said in a press release.

"Thus Hungary has become the first country in the European Union to authorize the use of Sputnik V. The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure," the press release read.