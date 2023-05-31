Hungary Asks EU to Extend Restrictions on Ukrainian Grain Imports - Agriculture Ministry

Hungary has proposed the EU to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain to five Eastern European countries until the end of 2023, the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture told RIA Novosti on Wednesday

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Hungary has proposed the EU to extend restrictions on the import of Ukrainian grain to five Eastern European countries until the end of 2023, the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture told RIA Novosti on Wednesday.

"Hungary has put forward an initiative for the EU to extend the import ban granted to five Eastern European countries affected by grain subsidization at least until the end of the year," the ministry said.

Budapest also asked the European Commission for financial support for its farmers in the export of grain from storage facilities to make room before the start of the new harvest, the ministry added.