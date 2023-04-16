Hungary Bans Agricultural Imports From Ukraine Until June 30 - Agriculture Minister

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Hungary has followed Poland's lead and banned imports of grains, oilseeds and a range of other agricultural products from Ukraine until June 30, 2023, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said on Saturday.

"The (Hungarian) government is committed to protecting the interests of the Hungarian farming community, so in the absence of any meaningful EU measures, it temporarily bans imports of grains and oilseeds, as well as several other agricultural products produced in or coming from Ukraine, into Hungary, as Poland did," the statement read.

The ban is set to remain in place until June 30, 2023, according to the statement. By that time, Budapest expects the European Union to work out measures to support European farmers and revise the regulations on duty-free imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.