Hungary Begins Administering Sinopharm Vaccine, Prime Minister Urges All to Get Shots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Hungary on Wednesday started to use China's Sinopharm vaccine as part of its national vaccination campaign, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Today is an important day as we begin to administer the Chinese vaccine," Orban said in a video address posted on Facebook.

According to the prime minister, although the number of vaccinated people will increase due to new deliveries of vaccines, the country is under threat of a third wave of the pandemic. Orban also noted that it is too early to talk about easing the restrictive measures introduced to combat the spread of the virus, and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"I ask everyone ... I ask every Hungarian citizen to get vaccinated. It is impossible to talk about easing restrictions so far," the prime minister added.

The vaccines approved in Hungary include Russia's Sputnik V, the one by China's Sinopharm and the one developed jointly by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, in addition to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines approved at the common EU level.