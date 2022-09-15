Hungary blasts European Parliament 'insult' over democratic credentials

Hungary condemned Thursday as "an insult" a European Parliament vote to no longer consider the country a "full democracy"

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Hungary condemned Thursday as "an insult" a European Parliament vote to no longer consider the country a "full democracy".

"I consider it an insult against a Hungarian person if someone questions Hungary's capacity for democracy," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.