UrduPoint.com

Hungary Blasts European Parliament 'insult' Over Democratic Credentials

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Hungary blasts European Parliament 'insult' over democratic credentials

Hungary condemned Thursday as "an insult" a European Parliament vote to no longer consider the country a "full democracy"

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Hungary condemned Thursday as "an insult" a European Parliament vote to no longer consider the country a "full democracy".

"I consider it an insult against a Hungarian person if someone questions Hungary's capacity for democracy," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

Related Topics

Parliament Democracy Vote Hungary

Recent Stories

Pelosi to Give Keynote Address on Ukraine Conflict ..

Pelosi to Give Keynote Address on Ukraine Conflict at G7 Summit in Berlin - Stat ..

54 seconds ago
 Kerry urges rich-poor unity on climate effort ahea ..

Kerry urges rich-poor unity on climate effort ahead of UN talks

56 seconds ago
 DR Congo fuel truck blast kills at least 7

DR Congo fuel truck blast kills at least 7

58 seconds ago
 It was an 'honour to share all these years' with F ..

It was an 'honour to share all these years' with Federer, says Nadal

1 minute ago
 Facebook Tracked Private Messages of Users Who Dou ..

Facebook Tracked Private Messages of Users Who Doubted 2020 US Election Results ..

22 minutes ago
 US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful fo ..

US Puts Export Controls on Russian Items Useful for Chemical, Biological Arms Pr ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.