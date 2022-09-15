Hungary Blasts European Parliament 'insult' Over Democratic Credentials
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 10:41 PM
Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Hungary condemned Thursday as "an insult" a European Parliament vote to no longer consider the country a "full democracy".
"I consider it an insult against a Hungarian person if someone questions Hungary's capacity for democracy," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters.