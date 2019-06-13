UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hungary Boat Tragedy Toll Climbs To 25

Muhammad Irfan 43 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:01 PM

Hungary boat tragedy toll climbs to 25

The death toll from a Budapest tourist boat sinking rose to 25 with a man's body found about 100 kilometres from the accident site, police said Thursday

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The death toll from a Budapest tourist boat sinking rose to 25 with a man's body found about 100 kilometres from the accident site, police said Thursday.

The Mermaid capsized seconds after colliding with a bigger river cruise vessel on a busy stretch of the Danube in the heart of the Hungarian capital on May 29.

Thirty-five people, all of them South Koreans except for the Hungarian captain and a crew member, were on the boat when it sank. Only seven South Koreans survived so far.

The 25th body was found Wednesday about 100 kilometres (60 miles) downriver from the accident scene, police said in a statement, adding that three South Koreans were still missing.

The search for the three continues and South Korea has insisted it wants all the victims accounted for.

Rescue workers on Tuesday lifted the sunken vessel out of the Danube.

Efforts to dive to the wreck had repeatedly been called off due to the heavy current of the river swollen by weeks of rain.

The captain of the larger vessel, the Viking Sigyn which collided with the Mermaid, has been charged after being detained on suspicion of "endangering waterborne traffic resulting in multiple deaths".

The captain, a Ukrainian national identified only as Yuriy C., has been released on bail following a court order on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Accident Police Traffic Budapest Man South Korea SITE May All From Court

Recent Stories

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Ta ..

11 minutes ago

Japan's Kokuka Sangyo Hires Tanker Struck in Gulf ..

11 minutes ago

Indian Air Force Confirms No Survivors in An-32 Ai ..

11 minutes ago

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

13 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

16 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.