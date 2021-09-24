Hungary Building Plant to Produce Sputnik V Vaccine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Hungary started construction of plant to produce Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, its commissioning is expected by fall 2022, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.

"It's not even a plan, we have already started the construction. Construction has been started.

the factory will be completed from construction perspective by spring or by autumn next year, and by the end of next year is going to be operational," Szijjarto said.

"I think that with constructing this factory with starting the production of vaccines, there will be a huge contribution to this global goal to ensure a sustainable supply for for the entire world when it comes to vaccines," he added.