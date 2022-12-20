UrduPoint.com

Hungary has called on the European Commission to conduct analysis on the impact of Russia sanctions by the next EU summit in February, Balazs Orban, the aide of the Hungarian Prime Minister, said on Tuesday.

"Before we agree on the 10th or 11th package, we should sit down and have a serious discussion on the effects of sanctions," Orban told the Euractiv news portal.

The politician also called energy "a no-go zone" for Hungary and said that the country would seek "further derogations in areas where sanctions are hurting Europe more than Russia," as quoted by the news portal.

On Monday, Hungarian government spokeswoman Alexandra Szentkiralyi said that over 1.3 million of Hungary's 10 million population had taken part in the nationwide consultation on sanctions against Russia.

Hungary's nationwide consultation on the impact of EU sanctions against Russia ran from October 14 to December 15. Announcing its launch in September, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it was a pioneer format for the EU to allow citizens to express their opinions on a policy of national significance.

