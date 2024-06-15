Hungary Coach Rossi Blasts 'passive' Flops After Euro Defeat To Switzerland
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Cologne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Marco Rossi slammed his Hungary flops after their Euro 2024 campaign started with a dismal 3-1 defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, warning it may be "impossible" to defeat hosts Germany in their next match.
Rossi's side failed to live up to their pre-tournament billing as dark horses with a lacklustre display in Cologne.
They were rocked by first half strikes from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer, who both netted their maiden international goals.
Barnabas Varga's second-half header gave Hungary hope, but Breel Embolo came off the bench to net in stoppage-time in his first international appearance since 2022.
"We had a tactical misunderstanding. We didn't cope and have time to press them. The first half was very bad. We were too passive," Rossi said.
"Switzerland are very experienced, with quality players all over the pitch. Against teams at this level, you run the risk of doing bad things. They made the most of our mistakes."
Taking his share of the blame, as well as lambasting his players, Rossi said: "I'm not looking for guilty people. I'm the coach and need to take my responsibility.
"We had some short-comings in individual performances. There aren't many strategies to stop individual mistakes.
"It's hard to say anyone did well apart from two or three performances."
Hungary's defeat leaves them three points behind title contenders Germany and second placed Switzerland in Group A.
A loss against Germany on Wednesday would be a hammer blow to Hungary's hopes of making the last 16, and Rossi admitted he is not confident of upsetting the odds.
"We play Germany in four days. I dare anybody to bet one Hungarian forint on us. As of today that looks impossible," he said.
"Germany are a different team than the last Euros, they proved it against Scotland. In my opinion they are the biggest favourite of the European Championship."
- 'I like to play chess' -
Switzerland have only lost one of their last 15 matches in all competitions and a win against Scotland in their next game on Wednesday would send them into the last 16.
There were 22 passes in the build up to Duah's opener, the third-longest passing sequence leading to a goal at the Euros since 1980.
It was a welcome result for Swiss boss Murat Yakin, who had been under pressure after a rift with his players over tactical issues during the qualifying campaign.
"I trust myself. I have a strong team which is fundamental. We need mutual trust, so it is a satisfaction when we get a result like that. We can reach important goals," Yakin said.
"We have prepared for three weeks and the players have the right spirit. I have a role in creating this atmosphere.
"I like to play chess. Yesterday I had a victim who lost twice to me. I like to compare football to chess and we got our tactics right.
"We used that formation for a particular reason. We surprised Marco Rossi at the beginning maybe. You have to make the most of our qualities."
Scotland will be fighting to stay in the tournament when they face the Swiss and Yakin urged his team not to underestimate Steve Clarke's men.
"It is a completely different game next Wednesday. It will bring more confidence to our game but we have to play better against Scotland," he said.
"We have a lot to improve. The second half of the match didn't go very well. We conceded too many chances."
smg/nr
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Toss between India and Canada delayed due to wet outfiel ..
Chopping off camel’s leg: Case registered against unknown men instead of suspe ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa narrowly defeat Nepal
Saba Qamar mesmerizes fans with stunning black outfit
Imam at Grand Mosque in Makkah Calls for Unity During Hajj Sermon
Vivo V30 Captures the Thrill of the 2024 European Cup™ Opening Ceremony as Off ..
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-25
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistan team to face changes after poor performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 2024
Govt stands with police against terrorism for durable peace: Balochistan Chief M ..
More Stories From World
-
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager1 minute ago
-
Hungary coach Rossi blasts 'too passive' team after Euro defeat to Switzerland21 minutes ago
-
Biden jets to LA fundraiser starring Clooney, Roberts and Obama21 minutes ago
-
Chinese Premier Li touts trade in rare Australia visit31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine seeks path to just peace at Swiss summit31 minutes ago
-
Confident Kipyegon to run a double in Paris1 hour ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table1 hour ago
-
Albania's shepherds race to save sheep from crushing heatwave1 hour ago
-
Pellegrini vows to navigate divided Slovakia out of turbulence1 hour ago
-
One of two Japanese climbers missing in Pakistan found dead1 hour ago
-
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet1 hour ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results1 hour ago