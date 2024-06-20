Open Menu

Hungary Coach Slams Refereeing 'double Standards' In Germany Loss

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Hungary coach slams refereeing 'double standards' in Germany loss

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Hungary coach Marco Rossi criticised the decision to allow Germany's opening goal as his side lost 2-0 to the Euro 2024 hosts in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Jamal Musiala gave Germany the lead in the first half after he was set up by Ilkay Gundogan, but Hungary players were incensed a foul was not given for a challenge on defender Willi Orban.

"I've never complained in my career as a player or coach, I've never looked for excuses, but what the referee did tonight.

.. the referee used a double standard," said Rossi.

"The referee allowed a goal on a push on Orban. Second half in a similar situation on (Robert) Andrich, the referee whistled a foul."

Rossi also took aim at the video assistant referees for not intervening, with Musiala's goal allowed to stand after a short VAR check.

"In my perspective Germany would have won anyways, but the referee was the worst on the pitch," he said.

